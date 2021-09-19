Jean-Pierre Pernaut recovered, pushes a very surprising rant live

Even if Jean-Pierre Pernaut no longer presents the TV Newspaper 1 p.m., the journalist remains a keen observer of current events and of the world in general. Guest on the France 5 set this Friday, September 17, 2021, Nathalie’s husband Marquay thus took this opportunity to deliver his opinion on a situation that he considers aberrant. As usual, the former information king doesn’t mince his words. Objeko tells you more.

Jean-Pierre Pernaut: extremely upset against the policies put in place in terms of ecology

A hanging tongue

Facing the TF1 cameras on the JT of 1 p.m. or in front of any other media, Jean-Pierre Pernaut is not the type to hide his opinions. Over the years, the journalist has indeed proven on numerous occasions that he does not have his tongue in his pocket. At the height of the C pandemic crisisovid-19, he had not hesitated to attack Emmanuel Macron and his ministers directly. For him, the measures put in place were quite simply illogical and above all demonstrated an obvious disparity depending on the situation. JPP then criticized the government for having banned the opening of small businesses while supermarkets were crowded with people.

In the same vein, Jean-Pierre Pernaut protested against the closures of beaches or the ban for pharmacists to sell masks. In summary, Marie-Sophie’s predecessor Lacarrau has no problem making her voice heard whenever she wants. Without worrying about the possible consequences, Jean-Pierre Pernaut thus says loud and clear what some may be thinking quietly. Guest on the set of C to you on France 5 this Friday, September 17, he is also once again blatantly demonstrating. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

” A ecological and financial disaster “

Present on the France 5 set, Jean-Pierre Pernaut evokes ecological problems with his usual verve. He also admits to being very concerned about the situation, and more particularly, about wind turbines, which according to him are far from being a solution: “It’s an ecological and financial disaster. It doesn’t bring anything ”. For Jean-Pierre Pernaut, this so-called breakthrough in the protection of the planet actually has very few effects and many drawbacks. He speaks of the nuisance caused by wind turbines, but also of the exorbitant cost of this system for a poor result.





In order to be heard better, Jean-Pierre Pernaut dwells on the problem: “It costs a fortune, while it can’t work, it only works one day in three”. For him, living next to a wind turbine is a real ordeal “It makes environmentalists dream … Parisians agree since there is none in Île-de-France “. According to Jean-Pierre Pernaut, there would therefore be a double standard, resulting in disfigured countryside and permanently disturbed inhabitants. For him, everything is a big money story and a huge, extremely profitable business.

A cash machine

Obviously very angry, Jean-Pierre Pernaut directly attacks companies that turn the wind into gold: “The promoters go to places where the land is not worth much and, where 6,000 euros offered annually to the peasants, that makes a lot of income”. Always very direct, the journalist therefore invites the government to reflect and cites the example of Germany to demonstrate that wind power has no future. For him, the Republic across the Rhine has effectively stopped nuclear power to launch into wind power. A policy that has proven its limits with the comeback of coal factories in the country led by Angela Merkel. In short, Jean-Pierre Pernaut is not against ecology, but against bad ideas.

As usual, Tom and Lou’s father did not take gloves to share his opinion with viewers and journalists on the set of France 5. Indeed, for Jean-Pierre Pernaut to see wind farms developing in the French countryside is heartbreaking. For several dozenyears now, Nathalie’s companion Marquay has never ceased to repeat his love for the regions and for the people who inhabit them. A reason for him to fight against anything that can damage the French countryside or make the life of rural people less pleasant. Even if today he no longer talks about the regions daily in front of millions of viewers, Jean-Pierre Pernaut never misses any opportunity to recall the importance of his fight. Moreover, he demonstrates it once again today with a lot of force and panache.



