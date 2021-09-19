Johannesburg’s new mayor killed in car crash

Jolidee Matongo, 46, was elected on August 10 as head of the country’s economic capital after the death of her predecessor’s Covid-19.

The town of Johannesburg in mourning again. The mayor of the economic capital of South Africa, Jolidee Matongo, was killed on Saturday (September 18th) in a car accident just over a month after his election, his cabinet said in a statement.

The accident, the circumstances of which have not been clarified, took place as the mayor returned from a campaign to encourage voter registration in the township of Soweto, ahead of the local elections on November 1 in South Africa.





“Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which deprived the economic center of our nation of its second mayor in two months”, reacted on Twitter the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had accompanied Jolidee Matongo in Soweto.