José Garcia and Isabelle Doval divorce: almost 30 years of love and an unexpected separation

Welded to life as well as to the screen, the couple have worked together several times, notably in Laughter and punishment (2002) then in Fonzy (2013). Interviewed by Gala within the framework of the promotion of this film directed by the one who was still his wife, José Garcia confided to be very much in love with his wife: “There is one thing that strongly binds Isabelle and me, it is the notion of loyalty. In all.“For her part, the director revealed at the time that she did not imagine for a moment separating from her soul mate.”Work on the link, on not throwing things like that, on a whim. It is essential for us. It also echoes on friendship, on children, education … The fact of not letting go. To have trials, but to overcome them. Loyalty and honesty are in us both.“she explained.





Yet the break did indeed occur in this couple who seemed so close. If they never revealed the reasons for their separation, the iconic actor of The truth if I lie confided that the distance which separated him from his wife during the shootings could sometimes be very difficult to manage. “It’s very hot. We go far. We leave for three months. We live with another family, with whom we share daily life. There are terrible things that happen on set. There are couples who break up. There are couples who come together …. “he revealed to France Blue in 2016. The cause of their separation?