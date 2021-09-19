José Mourinho’s XXL attack on AS Roma

What follows after this advertisement

Sensation of the start of the season in Italy, AS Roma of José Mourinho was enthroned as leader before the start of this fourth day of Serie A. With 3 wins in 3 league matches (3-1 against Fiorentina, 4-0 against Salernitana and 2-1 against Sassuolo), the Transalpines also have two play-off victories in the Europa Conference Conference against Trabzonspor (2-1 and 3-0) as well as a group stage against CSKA Sofia (5 -1). Beyond this clear round, ie 6 wins in 6 matches, it is the offensive performances of the Louve club which delight with already 19 goals in 6 matches in all competitions.

An area for which José Mourinho was criticized in his previous clubs (Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham) with a game often very defensive and based on blocks. Swapping Paulo Fonseca’s 3-4-3 for a very organized 4-2-3-1 where Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout form a solid double pivot and where Rick Karsdorp and Matías Viña achieve great things in the lanes, AS Roma is carried by an attacking quartet that makes your mouth water. Recruited against 40 million euros, Tammy Abraham (23) is currently responding with 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 matches. Behind him, Nicolo Zaniolo (22) slowly regains his feelings (1 goal in 4 matches) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (32) also started the exercise well (1 goal and 2 assists in 5 matches).





Lorenzo Pellegrini, the strong man of AS Roma of José Mourinho

But the player who is in the best form at the moment is Lorenzo Pellegrini (25). Captain of the Louve club, the one who missed Euro 2020 on injury is taking on a whole new dimension. With 5 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches, he is asserting himself as José Mourinho’s key player at the start of the season. “He can do anything. If I had three Pellegrini, I would let them all play. He is a multifunctional player, he can adapt to different roles, even in 10. Against Fiorentina, Lorenzo was able to play on the right flank. He understands the idea of ​​the coach, he’s an intelligent player ” also explained the Portuguese technician against his flagship player. With three creative profiles behind Tammy Abraham, José Mourinho has essential players to bring danger permanently into the opponent’s area.

On the bench, the Portuguese also has a cartridge of choice with Eldor Shomurodov (26). Arrived from Genoa against 17.5 million euros, the Uzbek shows for the moment that the march is not too high and has 1 goal and 4 assists in 6 matches. It is also him who tears against Sassuolo to offer the goal of victory in the last moments to Stefan El Shaarawy. The 28-year-old Italian winger also enjoys playing a joker role with 3 goals in 5 matches (ratio of one goal every 49 minutes). With danger ahead and on his bench, José Mourinho is unpredictable at the start of the season and will try to continue this momentum this Sunday against Hellas Verona. It had been a long time since “le Mou” had offered such enticing content.