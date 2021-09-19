Juventus Turin – AC Milan: the official lineups

Serie A shock this Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m. where Juventus Turin, in great difficulty since the start of the season, welcomes AC Milan. After two defeats and a draw, Juventus advance to 4-4-2 and have no choice but to win. The Old Lady will be able to count on the presence of Adrien Rabiot in the Turin midfield. Opposite, Stefano Pioli’s men are 4-2-3-1 and can count on French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, uncertain times for this poster. On the other hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud are forfeited.





What follows after this advertisement

The composition of AC Milan: Maignan – Tomori, Kjaer, Romagnoli (cap.), T. Hernandez – Kessie, Tonali – Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao – Rebic.

The composition of Juventus: Szczesny – Danilo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro – Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur – Dybala, Morata.

The XI of Juventus Turin

The XI of AC Milan