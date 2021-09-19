More

    Juventus Turin – AC Milan: the official lineups

    Serie A shock this Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m. where Juventus Turin, in great difficulty since the start of the season, welcomes AC Milan. After two defeats and a draw, Juventus advance to 4-4-2 and have no choice but to win. The Old Lady will be able to count on the presence of Adrien Rabiot in the Turin midfield. Opposite, Stefano Pioli’s men are 4-2-3-1 and can count on French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, uncertain times for this poster. On the other hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud are forfeited.


    The composition of AC Milan: Maignan – Tomori, Kjaer, Romagnoli (cap.), T. Hernandez – Kessie, Tonali – Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao – Rebic.

    The composition of Juventus: Szczesny – Danilo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro – Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur – Dybala, Morata.

