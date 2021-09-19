Kad Merad causes unease with daring joke about wife Julia Vignali and their age gap

Always ready to laugh, Kad Merad goes a little further from time to time. For example when the subject concerns his wife, and their age difference. Received on the set of Canal + for the program En aside, the actor was in a happy mood. Asked about his affair with Julia Vignali, the latter did not refrain from pulling out a very daring joke.

The joke that creates the buzz and creates discomfort

On the set, a snapshot of the presenter on the Cannes red carpet was broadcast. The moment chosen by Kad Merad to offer a romantic presentation of his wife to viewers. Unless … Fixed in front of the cliché, the actor then launched a “With my daughter …”. Astonishing words that the presenter of the show Nathalie Levy, could not help but note, “Ah that’s how you … You know there is always a grain of truth in what we say … ”.

Very clear discomfort, the companion of Julia Vignali then hurried to rectify the shooting, which did not make the plateau laugh, “No, not at all, it’s a joke!” This is how, from time to time, I do when I introduce Julia to friends, I say: ‘My daughter’. It’s more of a joke, it also makes her laugh a lot ”.

A nice catch up. Especially since, as he insisted on saying, he and his wife “don’t have a big difference in age, be careful… I’m not like some people! “. These two love each other, “for several years now. “. They are regularly featured in the tabloid press.

Kad Merad, as a popular actor

When we think of Kad Merad, we of course think of the comedy Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis, directed by Dany Boon. Kad Merad, however, began his career on the radio. After spending a good part of his youth in Ris-Orangis, in the Parisian suburbs, he made his debut on Oui FM where he met his friend Olivier Baroux.





The comedy duo is a hit on the air so that Jean-Luc Delarue decides to give them a chance so that they get behind the small screen. After working on the Comédie channel in La Grosse Émission, Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux embarked on film directing in the film Mais qui a killed Pamela Rose? in 2003.

Kad Merad decides to pursue a solo career. The spectators discover his talent as an actor in the film Les Choristes, then dedicate him to the rank of star after his role in Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis. Side heart, Kad Merad lives with the writer Emmanuelle Cosso since 1992. The couple has a son. In 2016, Julia Vignali and Kad Merad formalized their love story during the Magritte du cinema ceremony in Belgium. Julia Vignali was born in 1975 in Paris. A graduate of the Grenoble Business School, she obtained a position in the marketing department of Polydor.

In addition, it appears in several advertisements (for Toyota, Yoplait or L’Oréal). She is attracted to comedy, appears in 2000 in the TV movie La Vie devant nous. The public discovered it in 2010 when Canal + allowed them to combine their two passions.

Julia becomes the Miss Weather forecast for La Matinale. Julia Vignali remained loyal to the channel until 2012 before being at the helm of Kindergarten on France 5. In 2017, she landed on M6 for the presentation of the show Le Meilleur Pâtissier alongside Cyril Lignac and Mercotte. In 2021, M6 announces that Julia Vignali is leaving the presentation of the show Le Meilleur Pâtissier.

From the start of the 2021 school year, she presents with Thomas Sotto the morning show of France 2, Télématin, replacing Laurent Bignolas. In the weeks and months to come, Objeko will be sure to tell you about the latest news from Kad Merad and his wife Julia Vignali.



