Kate Middleton unsupervised with Charlotte in London, this pic that responds to pregnancy rumors (pictured)

In her own way, leaving herself photographed without a bodyguard and in the company of two of her children, Kate Middleton brushed aside the rumor of an advanced pregnancy.

If the Duchess of Cambridge, it would be less than three months, reported Chi magazine, which tracked him down on September 11 at a stationery outlet with his two children, George and Charlotte.





His bodyguards were not spotted by his side. They were undoubtedly discreet.



However, in its number dated September 17, the magazine Public feeds the joyful news of a fourth pregnancy.

“Three years after the birth of Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge chose to ease off some of her obligations in order to expand the family”, indicates the weekly, recalling that very regularly, the rare times when the wife Prince William is absent from the public space, the Palace announced in the wake of the joyful news.

“With each pregnancy, history plays out. Kate is so sick that she has to be hospitalized. At 39 and after three children, why would it be any different? », Asks the publication

