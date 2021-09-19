Katherine Heigl finally gives the real reason for her controversial departure from Grey’s Anatomy!

Why has Katherine Heigl turned her back on the hit series Grey’s Anatomy? His departure took place in 2010, during the sixth season. Following this announcement, many rumors circulated about feuds on the set and that it is “difficult” to work with her. But the reality is quite different as she declared this Friday, September 17 to the Daily Telegraph.

If Katherine Heigl, the one who played Dr. Izzie Stephens in the medical drama, left the show and stepped away from the spotlight, it’s because she “started a family and that changed everything.” After giving birth, “I went on parental leave. And I realized that becoming a mother completely changed my perspective. It was really the turning point,” she said. The American actress preferred her family consisting of her daughters Adalaide, 14 and Nancy Leigh, 12, as well as her son Joshua, 4, with her husband, Josh Kelley, whom she married in 2007. Linked her life professional and her work was not possible for the mother. Today, his life which suits him perfectly!





The Grey’s Anatomy series has seen a lot of changes, but Patrick Dempsey’s departure in 2015 is a terrible memory for fans. After 11 seasons, Dr Derek Shepherd aka Dr Mamour, left the film set. A tragic end. But according to the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy (St. Martin’s Press) by Lynette Rice, which is scheduled for release across the Atlantic (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Olivier Véran speaks with sincerity and pinpoints the “hyenas of French politics”

“We need you”: Nagui gives explanations after the new flop of The Artist

Meghan Markle: her father, Thomas Markle, still does his …

Hapsatou Sy is going through hell because of Eric Zemmour: “I’m just coming out of 6 months of illness”

PHOTO – Alizée posts a new photo of her daughter Maggy… We love it!