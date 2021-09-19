Katherine Heigl opens up about what drove her to quit the show, when she was “in the crosshairs because she was successful”

Refuting the capricious diva label that was stuck on her, Katherine Heigl revealed the real reasons and circumstances of her departure from Grey’s anatomy in a book revealing the dark behind the scenes of the series.
The behind-the-scenes machinations of Grey’s anatomy It seems they have nothing to envy to the crazy twists to which the medical series has accustomed us to believe the very informed book of Lynette Rice, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy. The book, of which the American media have been unveiling exclusive extracts for a few days before its release on September 21, explores the dramas and scandals that have punctuated the 17 seasons of the famous show created by Shonda Rhimes. A first extract thus shed light on the circumstances of the shock departure of Patrick Dempsey in 2015, pushed towards the exit during season 11 because he terrorized the set.
Katherine Heigl reflects on her departure from Grey’s anatomy
In a new excerpt published on September 18 by the Daily Telegraph, the author looks at another shocking departure, that of Katherine Heigl, who left Grey’s anatomy in 2010, during season 6. Over the years, this abrupt farewell has caused much ink to flow. It has long been rumored that the interpreter of Dr Izzie Stevens then behaved like a diva on the set, that it was difficult to work with her and that she was at war with some of her partners. After the success of his films Blistered, instructions for use and 27 dresses, the actress would also have wanted to leave at all costs to pursue a career in cinema. So much so that Shonda Rhimes would have ended up pushing her towards the exit. A version firmly refuted by Katherine heigl in Lynette Rice’s book.
“I started a family, and that changed everything”
The actress reveals the real reasons for her departure. She assures him that if she left the show it was because her priorities changed when she became a mother. In 2009, Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted their first child and she wanted to devote herself fully to her family. “I started a family, and that changed everything. It changed my desire to work full time. I took a family leave during which I was able to devote myself entirely to my role as a mother, and it changed my outlook.… It really was a turning point. So, before my date back on set, I spoke to Shonda again about my desire to quit the show. “ explains the actress. And contrary to what was written at the time, she did not refuse to resume filming after her parental leave: “I waited at home until I was officially confirmed that I was no longer on the show. But it’s wrong to say that I refused to come back to the set.”. Although she wished she could reconcile her role as a mother and her role as Izzie in Grey’s anatomy, this turned out to be impossible from a timetable point of view. Katherine Heigl therefore preferred to bow out.
“She had become more famous than Patrick Dempsey, but she did not have a penis”
Other witnesses interviewed by the author, however, hear another story, revealing the tensions behind the scenes. For one of them, Katherine Heigl absolutely wanted to quit the show because “working with Shonda was too difficult”. An executive from the production studio said: “I think the chairman of the channel and Shonda Rhimes were so fed up that they ended up saying ‘Kill her out’.” Another witness tempers: “There are always two sides of a story. Katherine was right in the crosshairs because she had an opinion, because she was successful, because she refused to pledge allegiance. She had become more famous than Patrick Dempsey, but she did not have a penis. “ Because she was a woman who refused to let herself be walked on, and who in view of her notoriety wanted to be treated on an equal basis, especially in terms of salary with her other co-stars -, Katherine Heigl was unfortunately labeled as “hard”.