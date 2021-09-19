kidnappers free group of ten hostages

Of the 121 students kidnapped in July, 21 still remain in the hands of the kidnappers, the head of parents said on Sunday.

Ten additional releases. The kidnappers of 121 high school students in northwest Nigeria in July released a new group of 10 hostages, the head of a parents’ association said on Sunday (September 19th).

“The bandits released 10 students yesterday who have reunited with their families”, announced Joseph Hayab, the head of an association of parents of kidnapped students.

According to the association, one hundred of the kidnapped students have now been released or have escaped their captors. “We still have 21 students in the hands of their captors and we hope to obtain their release soon”, added Joseph Hayab. According to him, the negotiations with the kidnappers are “frustrating and distressing” because they free their hostages in a dribble and parents “are obliged to pay large sums each time a lot is released”.





The students were kidnapped on July 5 from Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna by dozens of armed assailants who attacked the facility at night while they slept in their dormitories.