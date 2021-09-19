More

    [L1-J6 / RC Lens-Lille (1-0)] Reactions on the match and incidents, chronicles …. The list of articles on the derby at a glance

    Sports


    Between the 1-0 victory of RC Lens in the derby against Lille, the first in the league for 15 years, and the incidents that occurred during the meeting, the news has changed a bit in recent hours to such an extent that publications quickly disappeared from the home page. For convenience, we suggest you find below the links to the various articles concerning the significant evening of Saturday, all gathered at a glance.


    To read about RC Lens-Lille:
    The dream outcome for Lens in a derby that could not have gone to the end
    We liked / We didn’t like
    Jean-Louis Leca, a man in the match
    A stormy half-time in the stands spoiled the party, the derby passed close to a final stop
    Boxer Mathieu Bauderlique presented his European champion belt to the Bollaert public
    Jocelyn Gourvennec: “I find that the defeat is severe”
    Leca: “I remember the first success in the derby in 15 years in Ligue 1 above all”
    Franck Haise: “Members of my staff cried, it’s a great joy. “
    How the teams experienced the long break and the incidents during the break
    Incidents, tifo… Arnaud Pouille’s point after the derby
    The sub-prefect evokes 6 slight injuries, 2 arrests and provides details after the derby
    Jean-Louis Leca: “Lately I had a lack of success, there it is total”
    Seko Fofana: “An incredible feeling that cannot be explained”
    “An endearing character, an intelligent player”, Przemyslaw Frankowski seen by Franck Haise and Jean-Louis Leca
    RC Lens’s victory in the derby in statistics
    Alumni who vibrated, the wink of Jonathan Clauss has an injured supporter … The derby in reactions on social networks
    Incidents during RC Lens-Lille: the LFP communicates and announces a meeting of the disciplinary committee on Monday
    Jean-Louis Leca: “We may have received slaps, there is more maturity”
    Jean-François Raffy (sub-prefect of Lens): “The people of Lille tore off the seats and threw them like a Trannin”


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLagardère, the last trophy on the Bolloré hunting board
    Next articleeverything you need to know about the Google operating system in our cars

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC