L1: Paris SG 0-0 Lyon (mid-time)

Despite its domination, Paris Saint-Germain stumbled over Olympique Lyonnais (0-0), this Sunday, at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1.
In a packed Parc des Princes, the match started at a steady pace with a very high technical level. If the Parisians got the best opportunities with two strikes from Di Maria and Messi repelled by Lopes, the Gones displayed a shiny face with high class combinations between the opposing lines. A flattering start for Lyon which gave chills to Donnarumma, vigilant on a shot wrapped by Shaqiri.
Very clean with the ball, well in place tactically, the two teams surrendered and displayed seriousness at all times. Discreet for half an hour, Neymar made a brilliant heel for Messi, who lost his duel with Lopes. The Portuguese goalkeeper was much luckier in the wake of a free kick from La Pulga that hit the square. An end of the first period dominated by an increasingly pressing PSG.
