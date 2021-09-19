Laeticia Hallyday in mourning: devastated, she pays homage to Johnny’s faithful companion

Laeticia Hallyday cried on Instagram the death of her dog Santos, Sunday, September 19. The dog had been adopted by Laeticia and Johnny Hallyday.

Laeticia Hallyday mourns the death of her dog. Santos is dead, announced the widow of Taulier Sunday, September 19. The dog was 10 years old. She announced the sad news on the web: “Santos was our hero. Everyone who knows us well knows that he was our traveling companion by our side through everything. We understood each other just through a look, a hug, a silence, and we loved each other so much. I didn’t mind that he was a bit lazy sometimes, and it didn’t bother him to be always on the move when he was little. My Santos you left tonight, gently surrounded by love.“

Laeticia Hallyday added on Instagram: “You were reading my feelings every moment and you always knew what sentient beings needed. You were watching over us and protecting Jade and Joy endlessly. It’s a part of your master that goes with you too. .. the memory of such a beautiful part of our life. You touched my soul. And you gave us so much love. You are engraved in our hearts. You will live on the other side of the arc- in the sky and find your master. Forever. ” Laeticia shared a series of photos with Jade, Joy and her, hugging the dog.

Santos and Cheyenne’s daily life on Instagram

Almost 4 years after the death of the rocker, Laeticia Hallyday took care of Santos as well as Cheyenne, the black Labrador from Taulier, 10 years old at the time of his death. We saw in fact regularly the companion of Jalil Lespert, walking her two dogs, but also on Instagram where she regularly updates them. Cheyenne is also entitled to her own Instagram account., which can be found under the name of @cheyenneandsantos. On it are regularly posted photos but also videos, of the bitch who has happy days in the company of her mistresses.

