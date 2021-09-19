Laeticia Hallyday: this astronomical sum that she spends on the studies of Jade and Joy

Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Jade and Joy Hallyday returned to school at the French high school in Los Angeles. While many children of stars have studied in this prestigious establishment, how much does Laeticia Hallyday spend each year for their studies?

After having made the most of their summer, Jade and Joy Hallyday are back on the school benches. On Wednesday September 1, 2021, it was accompanied by Jalil Lespert’s son, Aliosha, that the teenagers made their return to the French high school in Los Angeles, a private establishment approved by the Ministry of National Education. In a report broadcast in 50 ‘Inside, on TF1, the American journalist Kristyn Burtt revealed that the tuition fees to study there amounted to between 23,000 and 34,000 euros per year.Laeticia Hallyday would therefore have spent more than $ 50,000 to register for a new year Jade and Joy. In the report, the reporter explained: “Jodie Foster graduated. Claire Danes has been there. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sent some of their children there as well. There have always been heads a little known in this school.“

Yes Jade and Joy Hallyday are educated at the French Lycée in Los Angeles, the children of Bob sinclar, Paloma and Raphaël, also study there. In the past, the children of Dany Boon, Gad Elmaleh, but also David Hallyday, were also students there. The oldest international high school in California, it welcomes more than 700 students each year. A few days ago, when her daughters went back to school, Laeticia Hallyday shared on Instagram a magnificent family snapshot. On the latter, Jade, Joy and Aliosha wear the uniform, which is compulsory in the establishment. In the comments section, many had wished them a good return to school. “Rhooo they are pretty with their outfits, good start girls“, could we read.

A busy start for Jade and Joy

If the half-sisters of Laura Smet and David Hallyday made their comeback a few weeks ago, they left a few days later to go to Paris. A few months before the fourth anniversary of the death of their father, Johnny Hallyday, the two teenagers went to the inauguration of the Johnny Hallyday esplanade, but also to the tribute concert held at the Accor Hotels Arena, which was broadcast live on France 2.

