Lagardère, the last trophy on the Bolloré hunting board

STORY – For forty years, Vincent Bolloré has been reproducing the same tactics to besiege and take control of businesses, very often family-owned.

It’s like watching a good thriller you’ve seen before. We know the end, and yet we are taken by the plot. Since in the spring of 2020, in the midst of the first wave of Covid-19, Vincent Bolloré bought his first shares in the Lagardère group, the end of the story was written: he would take control. Eighteen months later, it’s done. The Bolloré method, which has made its reputation and its fortune for forty years, has worked. Once more.

On Wednesday, Vivendi, of which the Bolloré group is the largest shareholder, planted the last nail in the coffin of the independence of the Lagardère group. A public offer will be launched. And what does it matter if the other shareholders, including Arnaud Lagardère, contribute their shares or not; Vivendi already owns 45.1%. The group has indeed bought back shares in the Amber fund (17.9% of the capital). This same activist fund against the assaults of which Vincent Bolloré first came to help the Lagardère group. “Arnaud Lagardère brought in