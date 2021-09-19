Le Drian denounces Biden’s method, which “looks like Trump’s, without the tweets”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his dissatisfaction after the cancellation of the contract of the French submarines in Canberra and denounced the solemnity employed by the American president to announce it.

The day after the recall of the French ambassadors from the United States and Australia, Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke on the set of France 2 regarding the torpedoing of the submarine contract with Canberra. He notably denounced the way in which Joe Biden announced the termination of this contract.

“When we see the President of the United States and the Australian Prime Minister, accompanied by Boris Johnson, announce with such solemnity this rupture and new commitments, there is reason to wonder about the strength of the alliance” declared Jean-Yves Le Drian.

He then denounced a Biden method that resembles that of Trump, “without the tweets and with a form of solemn declaration that is quite unbearable.”





The recall of the ambassadors for consultations, “for the first time in the history of relations between the United States and France” is a “heavy political act which signifies the strength of the crisis,” the minister added.

“There is duplicity, there is contempt, there is a lie”

Since the start of the affair, Jean-Yves Le Drian explained that he had not spoken with Antony Blinken, his American counterpart. And he said he was made aware of the breach of contract with Australia and the new negotiations only an hour before their official announcement.

“There is duplicity, there is contempt, there is a lie,” insisted Jean-Yves Le Drian.