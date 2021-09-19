LeBron’s agent formalizes his relationship with a mega-star!

Very discreet despite his omnipresence alongside LeBron James, agent Rich Paul has however just made a major move, concerning his private life. The latter has indeed made official his romantic relationship with a superstar!

Yes Lebron james has been able to build such an empire around his name, especially in the field of cinema, it is also because he has been able to surround himself well. Among the main partners of the King, we find Maverick Carter, as well as the Klutch Points agency which represents him, in particular his agent Rich Paul.

A very active character alongside the quadruple champion, however, very little is known about the private life of RP, aged 39. For some time, however, he was suspected of having a relationship with a music star. And not just any, since it was Adele!

In fact, we had seen the two together during the Finals between Milwaukee and Phoenix, the singer showing herself to be physically metamorphosed. Since then, a lot of rumors around the two had circulated, but it ended with the last Instagram post of the Englishwoman. This leaves no room for doubt:

Read also



3 Clippers on the go against a star? The theory that makes people talk

Difficult to make more explicit with the last photo of the post! Adele and Paul are therefore officially a couple, and have decided to clarify things publicly. Both were also at the wedding ofAnthony davis recently, during which LeBron and Russell Westbrook stood out with viral photo.

Now that this has been done, the businessman will once again be able to concentrate on his work, and more particularly the coming season of all his clients. We think in particular of LBJ and The Brow, who intend to regain the title after failing in the first round last year. Maybe the new couple will bring them luck!

Bad luck for Adele’s worshipers, she seems to have found her Prince Charming for good. We wouldn’t be surprised to see her attend several Lakers games next season!