Liga, 5th day – Thanks to Vinicius and Benzema, Real Madrid win in Valencia (1-2)

Real Madrid are stunning! This Sunday evening, led until the 86th minute of play following the opening scoring of Hugo Duro (66th), the Merengue reversed the situation to win on the lawn of Valencia (1-2), during the 5th day of La Liga. In Mestalla, Vinicius Junior (86th) and Karim Benzema (88th) allowed their team to maintain their invincibility. Above all, Carlo Ancelotti’s men also took the opportunity to take the lead in the Spanish championship standings.

Until four minutes before the end of regulation time, Valencia believed they could become the first team to bring down Real Madrid in La Liga, since Levante (2-1), on January 30. Ultimately, it will not be so since the Madrilenians were able to rely on their two men in form at the start of the championship.

As a symbol, they are the first two in the classification of the top scorers of the elite. Leader of the latter, Karim Benzema initially delivered his fifth assist for Vinicius Junior, who equalized with a flat right foot (86th, 1-1). The youngster has scored five goals in his last five La Liga appearances, as many as in his last 59 league games for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema celebrates his goal for Valencia-Real Madrid (1-2) in La Liga Credit: Getty Images



Vinicius struck again

Only two short minutes later, the talented Brazilian then turned, in turn, into a decisive passer, for his captain, who scored his sixth goal … from the shoulder (88th, 1-2). Karim Benzema is the first player to be directly involved in eleven goals in his first five appearances of a La Liga season in the 21st century (six goals and five assists in 2021-22), following Lionel Messi in 2011-12 (eight and five).

The blow was far too harsh for Valencia, who gave a lot, to the point of succeeding in pushing the Merengue to their limits, after the opening scoring of Hugo Duro (66th, 1-0). José Bordalas’ men however lost two of theirs particularly early in this meeting, with Carlos Soler in particular, who was on an incredible dynamic but who was forced to leave his partners from the first quarter of an hour of play.

Real Madrid have not lost any of their last 18 away La Liga games (twelve wins, six draws), tying their best away unbeaten streak in competition history: 18 in 1997 (eleven wins, seven draws) and 18 in 2016 (thirteen wins, five draws). Records keep falling for the Merengue

