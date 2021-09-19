Ligue 1, 6th day – Mauro Icardi offers victory on the wire to PSG against OL (2-1), Neymar scorer, Messi replaced

PSG is doing well. While preparing to drop his first points of the season in the league, Mauro Icardi came out of his box in extra time to regain a millimeter center from Kylian Mbappé and, by extension, offer a difficult success to his team ( 2-1). The Argentine striker, replacing at the kick-off, allowed the capital club to continue their flawless performance in Ligue 1, while Olympique Lyonnais, solid at the Parc des Princes, did everything to prevent him . Led by the score, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had first equalized thanks to Neymar on a very generous penalty.

We expected Lionel Messi, aligned alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria at the kick-off for a gala match. But it’s another Argentinian who put on his savior costume, not to say a messiah. Before this liberating goal, PSG were heavily jostled by Olympique Lyonnais, who must not have forgotten that he left the Parc des Princes with victory last season. Jostled in the middle of the field, the Parisians can release a big sigh of relief at the end of this very rhythmic and intense shock. Because the two teams were not there to settle for a draw. So much the better for the show.

Messi replaced, Lopes at his ease

Lionel Messi is still looking for his first goal in his new colors. Against Lyon, he still lacked success until giving up his place for the last quarter of an hour. In the first period, during which he was most to his advantage, the Argentine stumbled on Anthony Lopes after a heel inspired by Neymar (32nd), then on the bar with a free kick very well taken with his left foot (37th ). The OL goalkeeper also performed a performance up to the stakes, prolonging the suspense until the last seconds.





Behind, there was still a game to win. What Peter Bosz’s men did not know how to do when faced with a Neymar who gradually gained strength. The Brazilian obtained a very limited penalty which would have deserved an intervention from the VAR, after a duel with Malo Gusto. A penalty that he himself was responsible for transforming by taking Lopes on the wrong foot (1-1, 66th).

The two teams then did not give up, chaining the situations a little muddled until Mbappé, little in sight, illuminated the extra time. He split from a perfect cross for Icardi, who won in the air at the far post (2-1, 90th + 3). The Parc des Princes then rejoiced, less for the overall performance than for the result. Whatever, that’s 18 points after 6 days, a perfect average.

