Ligue 1, 6th day – OM beats Rennes (2-0) and settles in 2nd place behind PSG, Dieng and Harit scorers

The dolphin is OM. Pushed by its fans pumped up at the Velodrome stadium, Olympique de Marseille has dissected a team from Stade Rennais who will have nothing good to take from this meeting (2-0). It was not until the second half that Bamba Dieng opened the scoring and rewarded OM, very intense at the start and in control thereafter. A small feat of Amine Harit put the men of Sampaoli to safety. Rennes, who shot 13 times for 2 on target, never seemed able to turn things around.

If you looked at the first 10 minutes, then the final score, you surely thought Rennes is doing well. From the start, Pape Gueye forced Alfred Gomis to parade on his left with a strike from 20 meters (2nd). The Rennes responses were very soft in comparison. On an Olympian counterattack, Dieng was served by Payet in the area on the right and again put Gomis to work (5th).

Then Payet, on a cross from Cengiz Ünder, came close to opening the scoring (10th). Asphyxiated, Stade Rennais also procrastinated on its rare situations in the Marseille camp. And saw the danger approaching. A first strike from Mattéo Guendouzi was blocked (23rd). One second ended up on the bar (30th). Apart from a good cross from Gaëtan Laborde, which Serhou Guirassy was unable to take back from the far post (35th), OM have never been worried.

Badly, Rennes sank after the break

Bruno Genesio had 15 minutes to correct his team’s weaknesses at half-time. Obviously, it was not enough. On an adjusted cross from Pol Lirola, Dieng beat Loïc Badé at the near post to score a third goal in two matches (48th, 1-0). Rennes has never been able to challenge the possession of the ball to the Phocéens commanded by their leader in the heart of the game, Mattéo Guendouzi.





The Rouge et Noir spoiled their rare situations, whether it was Flavien Tait at 20 meters (63rd) or Benjamin Bourigeaud on a free kick (69th). Until the sentence handed down by Amine Harit. Twelve minutes after his entry, the Moroccan managed a small number between Loïc Badé and Hamari Traoré. Alfred Gomis, so far flawless, let the ball pass under his belly (71st, 2-0). The Velodrome could rejoice.

Until additional time, OM remained master of their subject. Dimitri Payet, who had not played for 3 weeks, played 90 minutes at a high level (7 assists before a shot). Pau Lopez was reassured on his few aerial outings, unlike Konrad de la Fuente who played a false score.

Not enough to spoil the party of a dolphin club of PSG and still undefeated after 5 matches in Ligue 1. For Rennes, it is a third defeat in a row on the score of 2-0, without scoring. Unheard of for the Bretons since May 2015. There will soon be an emergency at a club that will receive the enthusiastic promoted Clermont, before going to a Bordeaux also sick (17th) and then welcoming the Parisian leader.

Dimitri Payet (OM) too short to open the scoring against Rennes, Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Ligue 1 Credit: Getty Images

