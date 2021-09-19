Ligue 1, after PSG-OL (2-1) – Aulas does not take offense against the arbitration of Turpin: “The penalty is an aberration”

Unlike last season, Olympique Lyonnais left the Parc des Princes with a loss in the bag. And the players of Peter Bosz have something to be frustrated after the game they have made. In view of their efforts, they deserved at least the point of a draw. They even thought they had done the hard part by opening the scoring thanks to a sparkling Lucas Paqueta.

But everything changed in the 63rd minute, when Neymar found himself on the ground in the box, after a duel with Malo Gusto. Clément Turpin did not hesitate a single second to designate the penalty spot. Intervened to verify the fault, the VAR did not ask Mr. Turpin to go and view the images on the control screen and thus validated the first choice of the official.

League 1 OL’s notes: Paqueta’s recital, Shaqiri’s abyssal void AN HOUR AGO

It’s Neymar who’s doing the fault

On the side of OL, we think quite the opposite: Neymar made a mistake on the young defender. Of course, Jean-Michel Aulas reacted quickly at the end of the match. “The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal“, declared the president of Olympique Lyonnais to OL TV.





Same story for Peter Bosz, in the incomprehension at the microphone of Amazon Prime Video Ligue 1: “The penalty? It’s not Malo (Gusto) who is doing the fault. It is Neymar who is doing the fault. There is a VAR, I believe? It is not a fault of the young player“. The two representatives of the losing club of the evening are in their right.”It’s not guys who played soccer who watched the action“, added the coach of OL.

Despite this very unfavorable fact of play, which may have cost his team the victory, Jean-Michel Aulas wishes to highlight the state of mind: “We are very proud of our players tonight. We managed to hamper this PSG team“. We find the same speech in Peter Bosz, who regretted this last Parisian action, concluded by Mauro Icardi,”We don’t deserve to lose. I am very proud of my team. We defended very well, except at the end. When you can’t win you have to know not to lose“. For Lyon, it remains a halt after three straight wins in all competitions.

League 1 PSG notes: Neymar and Mbappé save Paris, Messi is long overdue 2 HOURS AGO