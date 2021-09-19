Ligue 1: Nantes wakes up in Angers, Clermont and Montpellier snatch a point to ten

Nantes wakes up in Angers
On a series of three losses without any goal scored, FC Nantes woke up brilliantly in Angers this Sunday (4-1). At the Raymond-Kopa stadium, where the FCN version Antoine Kombouaré had started with a bang on February 14 (3-1), the Canaries made the difference from the start.
Andrei Girotto opened the scoring with a corner (3rd), and Ludovic Blas made the break on a penalty obtained by Randal Kolo Muani (6th). In a crazy game, SCO captain Ismaël Traoré believed to relaunch his team upon receiving a corner from Mangani (10th). But the Nantes people took two goals ahead soon after, by Kolo Muani, who exploited after a series of dribbles a cross from Moses Simon, already a decisive passer on the first goal (23rd).
5
Moses Simon leads the Ligue 1 assists standings with five serves.
Nantes hadn’t scored three league goals so quickly in over 20 years, and Alban Lafont was vigilant to keep that lead. Ludovic Blas, very prominent, ensured the victory of a double against, well shifted by Kolo Muani (79th). Nantes (7 points) is given a little air, while Angers, with this first defeat of the season, could fall from the podium depending on the result of OM against Rennes.
Clermont snatches a point at ten against Brest
After the slap received against PSG at the Parc des Princes last week (0-4), Clermont, a surprise team at the start of the season, had an agitated match against Brest (1-1). While they had just obtained the first strike on target of the game by Bayo (47th), the Clermontois were reduced to ten, when Johan Gastien saw red for a foul on Franck Honorat (49th). The VAR confirmed the decision of Mr. Dechepy after a few moments of hesitation, and on the free kick that followed, Romain Faivre dropped the ball on the head of Brendan Chardonnet (52nd).
But Clermont has had an extra soul for several months, and proved it again by equalizing in numerical inferiority, when the inevitable Elbasan Rashani took over a free kick from Jason Berthomier (65th).
Savanier saves Montpellier in Troyes
After winning his first success of the season at Metz last week (2-0), Troyes almost confirmed with a home victory against Montpellier. But the MHSC snatched a draw in the last moments (1-1) thanks to its captain Téji Savanier, who exploited a cross from Gioacchini with a little success (87th).
Close to a start in Spain at the end of the transfer window, Yoann Touzghar (34) had nevertheless launched Troyes well. The Tunisian international scored by cutting a cross from the arrow Issa Kaboré (38th). The promoted continued to push but failed to be joined before the break, when Souquet hit the post with a shot from entering the area (45 ‘).
This same Souquet could have obtained a penalty when his center was touched by the hand of Giraudon (55th), but Florent Batta decided otherwise. Montpellier defender Matheus Thuler was sent off (80th) after a second warning, but even without him, his team snatched a point in the Aube.
Reims still suffers at home against Lorient
Reims does not succeed in Auguste-Delaune. The Champagne club went on a twelfth unsuccessful match on their home turf this Sunday, drawing a draw against Lorient (0-0). The crack of Reims Hugo Ekitike (19th) believed to open the scoring quickly, but was caught by the VAR for an offside (8th). It is finally the goalkeeper of Reims Predrag Rajkovic who has stood out many times, ahead of Mendes (32nd), Igor Silva (55th) or Monconduit (58th). Reims (7 points) remains two lengths behind Lorient (9).