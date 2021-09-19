Ligue 1: Nantes wakes up in Angers, Clermont and Montpellier snatch a point to ten

Clermont snatches a point at ten against Brest

After the slap received against PSG at the Parc des Princes last week (0-4), Clermont, a surprise team at the start of the season, had an agitated match against Brest (1-1). While they had just obtained the first strike on target of the game by Bayo (47th), the Clermontois were reduced to ten, when Johan Gastien saw red for a foul on Franck Honorat (49th). The VAR confirmed the decision of Mr. Dechepy after a few moments of hesitation, and on the free kick that followed, Romain Faivre dropped the ball on the head of Brendan Chardonnet (52nd).