    PSG - Lyon: follow the match live

    PSG – OL. The players are in the locker room at the Parc des Princes de Paris, for this Ligue 1 confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, this Sunday, September 19, 2021. The two teams are at this stage in a draw, with a score of 0 everywhere. The second period promises to be decisive!

    PSG score

    Paris Saint Germain

    0: 0

    Lyon score

    Olympique Lyonnais

    PSG – Lyon in live

    21:33 – It’s the break in Paris between PSG and Lyon

    Paris Saint-Germain dominates slightly but in a sterile way: after this first act, possession of the ball is in favor of Paris Saint-Germain (56% against 44% for Olympique Lyonnais), but it is the Lyonnais who are The most opportunities are created with 2 shots on target for Paris Saint-Germain against 3 shots on target for Olympique Lyonnais. And they hold the shock to the mark (0-0).

    21:32 – Shot off target for Paris Saint-Germain

    Interesting opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain but the framework escapes and this attempt fails to find the loophole.

    21:31 – Free kick for Paris Saint-Germain

    The referee signals a free kick in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. The results of these free kicks: 13 for Paris Saint-Germain and 5 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 0 – 0. We are in the 45th minute of play.


    21:31 – Throw-in for Olympique Lyonnais

    The game director instantly whistles a touch in favor of Olympique Lyonnais, who regains control of the ball. Reminder of the score between the two teams: 0-0.

    21:30 – Corner in favor of Olympique Lyonnais

    Olympique Lyonnais got an interesting opportunity to go ahead in this meeting (0-0) by instantly obtaining their 6th corner of the game, while we are in the 45th minute in Paris.

    21:28 – Six meters in favor of Olympique Lyonnais

    Olympique Lyonnais relaunched thanks to this 6 meters in the heart of this 1st half. We play the 44th minute of this game.

    21:26 – Corner in favor of Paris Saint-Germain

    It is a new corner which is obtained at the moment by Paris Saint-Germain, which will have the possibility of creating the danger in the penalty area of ​​Olympique Lyonnais and why not to take the advantage in the score ( 0-0).

    8:44 pm – ⏱️ Start of the match at Parc des Princes between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais!

    The match starts in Paris, where the referee kicks off PSG – Lyon.

    Match stats

    PSG statistics

    Paris Saint Germain

    		 0: 0
    Statistics Lyon

    Olympique Lyonnais
    56 Possession 44
    6 Shots 6
    2 Shoots on target 3
    6 Corners 4
    13 Free kicks 5
    0 Excluding games 1
    5 Fouls 12
    1 Yellow card (s) 0
    0 Red card (s) 0
    0 Changes 0
    3 Wounded 2


