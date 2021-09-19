Lyon: follow the match live

PSG – OL. The players are in the locker room at the Parc des Princes de Paris, for this Ligue 1 confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, this Sunday, September 19, 2021. The two teams are at this stage in a draw, with a score of 0 everywhere. The second period promises to be decisive!
Paris Saint Germain
0: 0
Olympique Lyonnais
PSG – Lyon in live
21:33 – It’s the break in Paris between PSG and Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain dominates slightly but in a sterile way: after this first act, possession of the ball is in favor of Paris Saint-Germain (56% against 44% for Olympique Lyonnais), but it is the Lyonnais who are The most opportunities are created with 2 shots on target for Paris Saint-Germain against 3 shots on target for Olympique Lyonnais. And they hold the shock to the mark (0-0).
21:32 – Shot off target for Paris Saint-Germain
Interesting opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain but the framework escapes and this attempt fails to find the loophole.
21:31 – Free kick for Paris Saint-Germain
The referee signals a free kick in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. The results of these free kicks: 13 for Paris Saint-Germain and 5 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 0 – 0. We are in the 45th minute of play.
21:31 – Throw-in for Olympique Lyonnais
The game director instantly whistles a touch in favor of Olympique Lyonnais, who regains control of the ball. Reminder of the score between the two teams: 0-0.
21:30 – Corner in favor of Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyonnais got an interesting opportunity to go ahead in this meeting (0-0) by instantly obtaining their 6th corner of the game, while we are in the 45th minute in Paris.
21:28 – Six meters in favor of Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyonnais relaunched thanks to this 6 meters in the heart of this 1st half. We play the 44th minute of this game.
21:26 – Corner in favor of Paris Saint-Germain
It is a new corner which is obtained at the moment by Paris Saint-Germain, which will have the possibility of creating the danger in the penalty area of Olympique Lyonnais and why not to take the advantage in the score ( 0-0).
8:44 pm – ⏱️ Start of the match at Parc des Princes between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais!
The match starts in Paris, where the referee kicks off PSG – Lyon.
Match stats
|
|56
|Possession
|44
|6
|Shots
|6
|2
|Shoots on target
|3
|6
|Corners
|4
|13
|Free kicks
|5
|0
|Excluding games
|1
|5
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow card (s)
|0
|0
|Red card (s)
|0
|0
|Changes
|0
|3
|Wounded
|2