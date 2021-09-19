Lyon: Olympique Lyonnais misses out, relive the highlights of the match

PSG – OL. They conceded points, but the Parisians finally won, at the Parc des Princes, against Olympique Lyonnais. Verdict of this Paris Saint-Germain – Olympique Lyonnais: 2-1. Here are the highlights of the match.

22:38 – ⌛ End of the match (2-1)! If Paris Saint-Germain finished with the advantage in score (2-1) and rather with control of the ball (55% against 45%), Olympique Lyonnais could believe in this part in view of other statistics . The Lyonnais for example framed as many strikes as their opponents (4) and would undoubtedly have been able to reverse the course of the match with a little more efficiency.

22:37 – ⚽ Goal for Paris Saint-Germain (2-1)! Goal for Paris Saint-Germain, signed Mauro Icardi in the 90th minute of play in this second half! The duel is restarted for the Parisians who regain the advantage over Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes.

22:36 – Opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain Great opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain as we are in the 90th minute at Parc des Princes.

22:35 – Free kick for Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais get a free kick in this 2nd half, which will be hit in a few moments. We arrive at the 90th minute of play at the Parc des Princes. We are at 22 free kicks for Paris Saint-Germain and 15 free kicks for Olympique Lyonnais.

22:34 – Throw-in for Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais collects a touch as we reach the 90th minute in this match (1-1), the game continues.

22:33 – Free kick for Olympique Lyonnais The referee whistles a free kick for the benefit of Olympique Lyonnais. The results of these free kicks: 22 for Paris Saint-Germain and 14 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 1 – 1. We come to the 90th minute of play.

22:33 – Six meters in favor of Paris Saint-Germain Clément Turpin, the referee of the meeting, whistles a 6 meters while the score is still 1-1. The defense raises.

22:33 – Shot off target for Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais tries to find the opening but the attempt is ultimately aborted.

22:32 – Yellow card for Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) The referee, Clément Turpin, waves a yellow card to Nuno Mendes, the Paris Saint-Germain player.

22:32 – Free kick for Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais wins a free kick in this 2nd half, which will be played in a few moments. We arrive at the 89th minute of play at the Parc des Princes. We are at 22 free kicks for Paris Saint-Germain and 13 free kicks for Olympique Lyonnais.

22:31 – Corner for Paris Saint-Germain It is a new corner which is obtained at the moment by Paris Saint-Germain, which will have the possibility of carrying the danger in front of the opposing cage and perhaps of changing the mark in its favor (1-1). .



22:30 – Free kick in favor of Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain benefit from a free kick in this 2nd period, which will be hit in a few seconds. We arrive at the 87th minute of play at the Parc des Princes. We are at 22 free kicks for Paris Saint-Germain and 12 free kicks for Olympique Lyonnais.

22:29 – Change for Paris Saint-Germain Clément Turpin gives his agreement for a replacement: Ander Herrera makes his exit while Georginio Wijnaldum enters the field for Paris Saint-Germain.

22:29 – Change for Olympique Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta gives way to Habib Keita in the 86th minute of play in this game.

22:27 – Whistled offside against Olympique Lyonnais Clément Turpin mentions an offside against Olympique Lyonnais, one of whose players was in an illegal position. We are at 1 offside for Paris Saint-Germain and 3 offside for Olympique Lyonnais.

22:25 – Change for Paris Saint-Germain Angel Di Maria gives way to Mauro Icardi in the 82nd minute of play in this match.

22:24 – Free kick for Olympique Lyonnais The referee whistles a free kick for the benefit of Olympique Lyonnais. The results of these free kicks: 20 for Paris Saint-Germain and 12 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 1 – 1. We play the 82nd minute of the game.

22:24 – Corner in favor of Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain created an interesting opportunity to take the lead (1-1) by instantly obtaining their 9th corner of the game, while we are at the 81st minute in Paris.

22:23 – Yellow card for Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyonnais) The referee, Clément Turpin, waves a yellow card to Anthony Lopes, the Olympique Lyonnais player.

22:22 – Change for Olympique Lyonnais Clément Turpin agrees for a change: Xherdan Shaqiri leaves the playing area while Rayan Cherki enters for Olympique Lyonnais.

22:22 – Whistled offside against Paris Saint-Germain A Paris Saint-Germain player is signaled offside and allows his opponents to take relief. We play the 79th minute of play in this meeting.

22:21 – Free kick in favor of Paris Saint-Germain Clément Turpin grants a free kick for the benefit of Paris Saint-Germain. The results of these free kicks: 20 for Paris Saint-Germain and 10 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 1 – 1. We reach the 78th minute of play.

22:19 – Change for Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi is replaced by Achraf Hakimi in the 76th minute of play in this game.

22:18 – Free kick for Olympique Lyonnais The referee whistles a free kick for the benefit of Olympique Lyonnais. The results of these free kicks: 19 for Paris Saint-Germain and 10 for Olympique Lyonnais. The score is still 1 – 1. We are in the 76th minute of play.

22:17 – Shot off target for Paris Saint-Germain Interesting opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain but the frame escapes and this strike fails to find the loophole.

