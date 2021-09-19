M will play with Rockin’1000, the biggest group in the world at the Stade de France

“The biggest concert in the world”. The event, launched in 2015 in Italy, has become international and viral as the concept of bringing together 1,000 amateur musicians in a stadium has created exceptional enthusiasm.

Matthieu Chedid, known as M, will join the Rockin’1000, show of a group of a thousand amateur musicians, to play with them three of his major titles, on May 14, 2022 on the lawn of the Stade de France, indicated Sunday the organizers.

The event, sponsored by Philippe Maneuver, famous rock critic, welcomed nearly 55,000 spectators for its first French edition in 2019 (the 2020 and 2021 components did not take place due to the health crisis).





The concept of this show is simple: to bring together a total of a thousand local amateur artists – guitarists, drummers, bassists, keyboards, singers and singers – to form the largest group in the world and have them play together covers of international hits during two o’clock.

The idea was born in 2015 when an Italian, Fabio Zaffagnini, made play “Learn to Fly” of Foo Fighters (formation of Dave Grohl, ex-drummer of Nirvana turned singer and guitarist) by 1000 musicians to convince the group to be produce in his town of Cesena. The video went viral and the Foo Fighters added a date to their tour. The principle of Rockin’1000 was born.