Map of France Coronavirus: the saturation of hospitals by region

By Julie M., Rizhlaine F. Updated September 19, 2021 7:24 PM Posted September 19, 2021 7:15 PM

Data on the coronavirus situation in France continues to be closely monitored. This Sunday, September 19, 2021, 36.22% of intensive care beds are occupied in France.

Regarding the evolution of the situation in Sunday, September 19, 2021, There are +5.814 new confirmed cases. There is therefore in total at least 6,955,333 people affected by coronavirus since the start of the epidemic in France. +28 people died in France since the last report, either 116,039 deaths in total of which 89.234 (+28) in the hospital and 26.805 (0) in Ehpad. 49,707,676 people have received at least a first dose of covid-19 vaccine in France.

At Thursday, September 16, 2021, the incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients having a test RT-PCR positive per 100,000 inhabitants per week amounted to 79.2. the R, representing the average number of people infected by every person with COVID-19, is 0.74. the occupancy rate of intensive care beds in France (calculated on the total number of beds available at the start of the pandemic) is 36.22% dated Sunday, September 19, 2021. 1.27% from tests carried out in France are positive over the last 7 days.





We count, this Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8.887 (-25) people hospitalized in France including 1.832 (-5) in intensive care.

Resuscitation bed occupancy rate by region this Sunday, September 19, 2021:

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: 28.8%

Bourgogne – Franche-Comté: 16.2%

Brittany: 16.0%

Center-Loire Valley: 25.6%

Corsica: 44.4%

Grand Est: 21.7%

Hauts de France: 26.7%

Ile-de-France: 35.9%

Normandy: 16.3%

New Aquitaine: 22.8%

Occitanie: 46.4%

Pays de la Loire: 16.6%

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur: 68.7%

In the overseas departments :