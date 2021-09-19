Match: PSG / OL compositions unveiled, Mbappé holder, Donnarumma too

The official team compositions of PSG / OL have just been unveiled and Kylian Mbappé is finally the holder, like Donnarumma. OL side, Aouar is on the sidelines as announced.

The LFP has just unveiled the official team compositions of PSG / OL and Mauricio Pochettino has necessarily made some strong choices in his starting XI for the meeting. Kylian Mbappé finally holds the game despite the doubts surrounding his presence. The Argentina manager also chose to trust Donnarumma in goal rather than Navas. For the rest, we note the returns in the starting lineup of Gueye and Di Maria while Kehrer was preferred to Hakimi in a very offensive team.





The composition of PSG against OL: Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera, Gueye – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé

The PSG bench: Navas, Hakimi, Diallo, Paredes, Rafinha, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Draxler and Icardi.

OL side, the team composition had already leaked before the game and Houssem Aouar is on the sidelines. On the other hand, Boateng, Shaqiri or even Slimani start in the starting XI.

The composition of OL against PSG: Lopes – Gusto, Denayer, Boateng, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Paqueta, Shaqiri, Toko-Ekambi – Slimani

The OL bench: Pollersbeck, Diomandé, Lukeba, Henrique, Da Silva, Aouar, Keira, Cherki and Barcola