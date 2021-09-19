Matt Damon and France, a story of love and cinema (PHOTOS)

While filming Stillwater, Matt Damon fell in love with Marseille. But this is not the first nor the last time that the American actor has set foot on French soil for a film.
September 22 is coming to French theaters Stillwater, a breathtaking thriller not to be missed. Matt Damon plays Bill Baxter, a silent and taciturn man who works on oil rigs in Oklahoma. One day, he decides to make the trip to France, to Marseille, where his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin, the former child star of Little miss sunshine) is imprisoned for a murder she claims not to have committed. In an attempt to exonerate him, Bill is ready to move heaven and earth but finds himself blocked by the language barrier and a legal system different from that of the United States. He meets Virginie (Camille Cottin), an actress and single mother who will help him in his efforts. Stillwater was filmed for the most part in Marseille, between August and October 2019. The film takes the viewer around emblematic places of the Phocaean city such as the Calanques or the Stade Vélodrome but also in districts less present in the cinema such as L’Estaque or Bonneveine .
Matt Damon, Marseille at heart
On October 8, 2019, Matt Damon celebrated his birthday while filming Stillwater. The film crew offered him an OM jersey flocked with his name! It must be said that the star of Will hunting really fell in love with the city of Provence, as he explained to us in Cannes, during the preview of the film on the Croisette on July 9: “It’s a fantastic place to live. There is an incredible energy, impossible to ignore, and at the same time a real history and a culture. I could absolutely live in Marseille. Besides, I was telling the director. Tom McCarthy on the set: if I were a young Frenchman, this would be the city where I would like to live. “ But the love story between the actor and France is far from over since he will soon be showing in the Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s new film, which he shot partly in Dordogne and Saône-et-Loire. Remember also that the Jason Bourne saga had put Paris in the spotlight in two of its episodes, The memory in the skin (2002) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007).
