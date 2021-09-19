Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Laporta’s mind-blowing plan to forget Messi!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Orphan of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona is still struggling to digest the departure of its former star. However, Joan Laporta has very big ambitions to strengthen the club culé.
This summer, the unthinkable happened. Despite long discussions between the different parties, Lionel messi left free on FC Barcelona, allowing the PSG to jump at the chance. A departure justified by the financial problems encountered by the club culé, which also prevented Joan Laporta to strike a big blow to forget the Argentine international. However, the chairman of the Barça intends to catch up in 2022.
Sterling, Haaland, Olmo… An XXL transfer window for Barça?
After tightening his belt this summer, the FC Barcelona could hit hard in the coming months. Based on information disclosed by Sport this Saturday, Joan Laporta made Raheem Sterling his priority for the upcoming winter transfer window. Under contract until June 2023 with Manchester City, the England international faces stiff competition from Skyblues and would be excited to join the Catalan team, but the Barça wouldn’t intend to stop there. This Sunday, Mundo Deportivo reveals that Joan Laporta also aims to get hold of Dani Olmo (Leipzig) and Erling Haaland (Dortmund). The Spanish attacking midfielder is also said to be ready to commit to the Barça, while Laporta would count on his good relations with Mino Raiola in order to get ahead of the competition for the striker of the BVB. Paul Pogba, whose interests are also managed by Raiola, would also be in the crosshairs of Blaugrana since his contract expires with Manchester United. New stars who would allow the FC Barcelona to send a strong message to football Europe.