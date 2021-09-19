Mike Horn: after the death of his wife, has the adventurer recovered as a couple?

After the death of his wife Cathy, Mike Horn agreed to turn the page and find love in the arms of another. A choice he made, after having discussed at length with his late wife who died in 2015.

For Mike horn, Cathy is the woman of his life. In 2015, the Swiss adventurer’s wife died at the age of 51 from breast cancer. Yes Mike horn focuses on his two daughters, he has also rebuilt his life. In an interview with the magazine Gala, he says he is in a relationship. “Today I am with someone …”, he revealed. Does he want to taste fatherhood again? “Why not? Anything is possible. You try to plan her life, but she rarely goes where you plan. But I think before I become a dad, I should discuss it a bit with my daughters to get their opinion.” July 8, Mike Horn is displayed on the arm of his conquest on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. A mysterious woman, of whom we know nothing …

Mike horn reveals that his ex-wife Cathy Horn, during his lifetime, encouraged him to rebuild his life. A true act of love for the man she loves: “When I told her that I wanted to die with her or that I wanted to trade my life and her and leave in her place, she replied: ‘No, you have to live for me’, says the adventurer. also says: ‘You, you need someone, you need the affection, the love of someone, turn the page quickly, otherwise, you will die‘. “

A close relationship with Annika and Jessica

In 1990, while working in a youth hostel in Château-d’Oex, Mike horn crossed the road of Cathy, nurse by training. Love at first sight was instantaneous and gave birth to two daughters, Annika, born in 1993 and Jessica, who was born the following year. Mike Horn is very close to his two daughters.

