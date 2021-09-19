Mike Horn on his late wife Cathy: “I was blessed to have had an amazing wife”

Guest in Seven to Eight, Sunday September 19, 2021, Mike Horn shared with Audrey Crespo-Mara a tender confidence about his wife Cathy, who died of breast cancer in February 2015. After having mentioned his many feats over the past few years, the adventurer of the he extreme is a little more poured out on the last moments of his former wife.

After showing up in Cannes last July alongside his new life partner, Mike Horn still has a lot of respect and admiration for the mother of his daughters. During his time on the show, the adventurer remembered all the support his late wife gave him when he went on an excursion. “If you don’t have enough support from your family, you can’t go easy“, first recalled the South African of 55 years. And to continue, about Cathy:”I was blessed to have had an amazing wife. I have been married for 28 years. “





I’d rather die with you

“All of a sudden, when I saw that she was near her death, I was like ‘But Cathy, I can’t live without you!’ “Mike Horn then recalled. Madly in love with the mother of his children, the explorer had even made a tender declaration to her shortly before her death. “I’d rather die with you“, he launched. To which, the 52-year-old woman would have replied:”Mike, you must not die with me. But you can live for me.“

In an interview with Paris Match in 2017, the latter had shared all his grief following the loss of his wife. “We had two daughters who took his place and support me. When I talk to them, I see her. Cathy will always be close to me. I am privileged to be surrounded by so much love, and this is the best reason to live my life to the fullest.“, he confided. Benefiting from the unconditional support of his daughters Jessica and Annika (26 and 27 years old), Mike Horn now remains very close to his family.