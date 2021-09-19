Milan keep Juve in check / Serie A / J4 / Juventus-Milan (1-1) / September 19, 2021 / SOFOOT.com

Very leggy in the first act, Juve got the straps up by an electric Milan in the second half (1-1). A draw that does not suit the Piedmontese, who still have not gleaned the slightest success in Serie A, after four disputed days.

By Adrien Candau

Goals: Morata (04e) for Juve // ​​Rebić (76e) for Milan

For take-off, it will be necessary to be patient. Inspired in the first period, then shaken by a very good AC Milan, Juventus finally had to chomp on their lawn in Turin this Sunday (1-1). With one certainty at the end of the trip: Massimiliano Allegri still has work ahead, if he wants his Bianconeri finally take a little height this season.





22, Juve is back

Mediocre since the start of the current financial year, the Old Lady finally seems rejuvenated at the start of the match. Bentancur and Locatelli immediately announce the rhythm in the midfield, and Morata, served by Dybala, spins faster than the music on the back. The Spaniard then only has to deceive Maignan with a perfectly placed dive. A goal heralding the excellent first act of Juve. The Bianconeri dominate their subject, while Milan, deprived of center-forward this Sunday evening, irremediably tangles the canes in front. Rabiot, launched in depth, is even a step away from doubling the bet, but is caught in extremis by Tomori facing the cage.

Hip, hip, hip, Rebić

More disputed, the second period set off again, in the wake of two formations which tumble down the box from one goal to another. Even if it is still Juve who are doing better, while Allegri’s asymmetric 4-4-2 relies on the countless climbs of Alex Sandro, untenable on his left side. Problem: the Juventini no longer afford serious opportunities, and Milan unrolls a collective score more and more removed. Served by a laser corner from Tonali, Rebić equalizes quite logically, with a nicely slammed ball. It is now the Diavolo who has the game in hand and the leather on his feet, while Hernández and Kalulu no longer hesitate to increase the attacking climbs. Kalulu, served in the area, even thinks of crucifying the Piedmontese, but Szczęsny pulls out a miraculous kind of parade to preserve his people. A rescue that spares Juve from really plunging into the crisis, even if the Bianconeri, with two points scored in 4 games, continue to row in Serie A.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczęsny – Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro – Cuadrado (Chiesa, 72e), Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot – Dybala (Kulusevski, 78e), Morata (Kean, 66e). Coach : Massimiliano Allegri.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan – Tomori, Kjær (Kalulu, 36e), Romagnoli, Hernandez – Tonali, Kessié (Bennacer, 63e) – Saelemaekers (Florenzi, 63e), Diaz (Maldini, 90e), Leão – Rebić. Coach : Stefano Pioli.