MotoGP Misano J3 Debriefing Johann Zarco (Ducati / 12): disappointment, pain, test, etc. (Entirety)

This Sunday, September 19, 2021, Johann zarco answered journalists’ questions from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, at the end of the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

We went to listen (via teleconference software) to the words of the French driver who is still in 4th place in the championship despite a difficult race.

As usual, we report here the words of Johann zarco without the slightest formatting, even if this is partially translated (address in English, tu in French).

Johann zarco : “A very difficult race! I wanted to, I expected to have a better pace and to stay with the right group, but the start of the race was very difficult. The tires were slipping a bit so I lost positions very quickly. When I was able to have a better pace, I had to do a Long Lap because I missed turn 1 when I passed Nakagami. I followed the small passage so as not to short-circuit (the track) but it seems that I should have followed it a little longer. So of course this Long Lap didn’t help to keep a good pace, and then I struggled because the left side of my rear tire completely destroyed. This is also one of the reasons why it was very difficult to keep a pace below 1’33. The arm too: I felt pain 10 laps from the finish. It started to hurt. I think I could have contained that, but overall I should have had a higher pace, in 1’32.5. But I didn’t get it and had the best race I could. It’s a tough time that I have to swallow while I hope for better times soon. “

You are going to have the operation on Wednesday: in what state of mind will you approach the last four races?

“There, we are immediately after the race, so I am disappointed with the bad result and disappointed to have so much difficulty keeping a good pace. However, it was already significantly better than the previous races: Silverstone or Aragon. So there were some good things this weekend, but unfortunately it didn’t materialize in the race. So there is disappointment. Afterwards, the first objective is to finish and not to go to the ground, because that would be even more of a shame. So I was able to hold on, and physically it’s difficult but I’m going to the end. We will say that it is a first satisfaction. Afterwards, maybe this arm bothers me more than I think. There will be new things starting next week, new discoveries, and Austin is a great circuit where the Ducati can have an engine advantage for me. After that, there are a lot of angle changes, so it’s never very easy for the Ducati either. There you go, there will be positive points and negative points, and we will have to deal with them. And if the arm, in terms of feeling, is a big big difference, maybe that will free me up more. So disappointed for the moment that the bad period is longer than I expected. It’s never easy to live with, and in any case it’s not funny when you want to perform. “

Compared to the start of the season, are your opponents who have improved or is it you who is more hampered, mainly by your arm?

“I think the general level has increased. After that, as it doesn’t matter much, maybe my pain, even unconsciously, the body puts itself in a kind of security to suffer less. I do not know. There, I had pain but it is really not easy to explain. “

Looking at Francesco Bagnaia’s data acquisitions, where does he save time?

“Yes, clearly, I can analyze Bagnaia for a while, or even compare with everyone: his strength is the braking. It saves time when braking! Not because he brakes a lot later, but he manages to position the bike in a way that allows it to enter corners quickly and turn well. That’s really his strength, and when he gets to apply it, he stuck a good second to the second. He gets into his rhythm and he keeps it. That is ideal, and the fact that he does it is good for him. “





You undergo surgery on Wednesday, the day there are MotoGP tests in Misano …

“I’m going to ride on Tuesday. I’m going to test anyway, and Tuesday night I’ll be home. I’m going to sleep in Aix, and in the morning I’ll be in the OR. “

