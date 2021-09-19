More

    Naomi Campbell confides in her daughter

    Entertainment


    Naomi Campbell opened up about her 4-month-old daughter in a BBC interview.

    The 51-year-old model is not used to talking about her private life but in an interview, published Friday by the BBC, Naomi Campbell spoke about her 4-month-old baby girl. “I am really lucky. I have a dream baby, “she said on the” HARDtalk “show, adding that her child, whose first name has not yet been released, was” wonderful “:” She is wonderful, actually. 12 hour nights and is very intelligent and independent ”.


    Last July, the Panther was photographed walking the streets of New York with her daughter, camouflaged by a shawl placed on her pram.

    The British top-model surprised Internet users by announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram on May 18. Naomi Campbell had posted a photo of her hands holding her child’s tiny feet. “A beautiful little blessing chose me to be her mother, so honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel . There is no greater love ”, one could read in the caption.

