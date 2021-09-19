OCP Group signs an agreement for a new factory in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian government on Saturday signed a joint development agreement with the OCP group to implement a fertilizer project in Dire Dawa. According to a statement from the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance, the deal was reached during a visit of a high-level delegation to Morocco led by Ato Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance and officials of the Ethiopian Chemical Industry Corporation ( CIC), the Ethiopian Agricultural Businesses Corporation (EABC) and the Ethiopian Mineral Petroleum and Biofuel Corporation (EMPBC).

The Ethiopian and Moroccan sides have agreed to execute a joint development agreement to establish a fertilizer joint venture in Ethiopia. The agreement is based on feasibility, conceptual, environmental and social impact assessment and hydro and geotechnical studies that have been carried out previously. According to the agreement, an integrated fertilizer complex will be established in Dire Dawa, using Ethiopian gas and Moroccan phosphoric acid.





The project will have an initial investment estimated at around $ 2.4 billion during the first phase to develop a fertilizer production unit of 2.5 million tonnes and which could reach 3.8 million tonnes per year. year, for a total investment of up to USD 3.7 billion in the second phase.

The project will significantly contribute to meeting Ethiopia’s growing demand for fertilizers (mainly urea and NPS +). From 2022, Ethiopia’s fertilizer imports will amount to US $ 1 billion, and could potentially reach US $ 2 billion in 2030.

“The Ethiopian government affirms its strong support for agriculture and continues to work tirelessly to find tailor-made solutions to the country’s agricultural and industrial challenges,” the statement concluded.