OGC Nice – AS Monaco (2-2): the 4 lessons of a hung derby

Benitez is no longer undefeated

Walter Benitez is no longer undefeated this season! The goalkeeper of OGC Nice, who had not conceded any goal in five L1 matches this season, was deceived by Alexandre Golovine from close to the left (39th). A second goal came from a penalty from Wissam Ben Yedder (77th).

Delort opens his counter

Transferred from Montpellier HSC to the summer transfer window, Andy Delort did not take long to make the powder speak for OGC Nice. Entered in place of Kasper Dolberg in the first period, the Algerian striker crossed a nice header to equalize at the start of the second period (51st).

Gouiri, from laughter to tears

Amine Gouiri went through all the feelings. A decisive passer on the Nice equalizer, the Aiglons striker is also involved in Hicham Boudaoui’s second goal. The table could have been a faultless without this penalty sent into the clouds in the money time (82nd). This will not prevent Gouiri from becoming the second player (4 goals, 2 assists) to be involved in 6 goals in L1 after Kylian Mbappé.

Scathing banners before the game

Visibly raised against the sanctions imposed by the LFP following the incidents between OGC Nice and OM dating from August 22, Aiglons supporters deployed a scathing banner before the start of the derby: “LFP, media, our stadium is empty , your mouths are full, our passion stronger than your decision, go fuck yourself. “





