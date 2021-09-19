More

    OL open the scoring thanks to Paqueta

    Welcome to the live stream dedicated to the meeting of the 6e Ligue 1 day between Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL).

    What ? Sunday, September 19, the sixth day of the French championship ends with a poster opposing Paris-Saint-Germain to Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

    Who ? PSG, leader of the championship, who disappointed Wednesday in Bruges (1-1) in the Champions League, against OL, victorious Thursday in Glasgow (0-2) in the Europa League. On the Paris side, the participation of Kylian Mbappé, hit in a toe in midweek, is uncertain.

    Where ? At the Parc des Princes.

    When ? Kick-off at 9 p.m.


    On which channel ? Amazon Prime Video, a new broadcaster with strong backs.

    Who live? Florian Lefèvre and Valentin Moinard, from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz.

    What we won’t talk about?

    Of the thousand and one lives of the former Algerian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died at the age of 84.

    To read in the meantime:

    Ligue 1: Peter Bosz wants to convert Lyon to attacking football, and win

    PSG backtrack, Phil Collins’ “Who Said I Would” returns to Parc des Princes

    Even with Messi, PSG missed their Champions League debut

    Football transfer market: who benefits from the crisis?


