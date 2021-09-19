OL | Streaming: how to watch the match live

Attention, shock on the horizon! For Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, this is the first big chunk of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats season that we will have to bite into this Sunday evening. In a Parc des Princes boiling since the return of its supporters, the two teams with still high ambitions clash for the 6th day.

What follows after this advertisement

And there will be a shower of stars on the lawn. If there is a slight doubt about the presence of Kylian Mbappé, injured in the Champions League match against Bruges, Lionel Messi and Neymar will have the ambition to forget their disappointing first in Belgium and to prolong the clear round of the PSG in the league (5 wins in 5 matches). Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, will have to find the right balance for him so that the workforce composed by its president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi becomes a real team.





Watch PSG-OL live streaming

On the side of OL, the victory in the Europa League on the lawn of Glasgow Rangers confirmed the return to form of the men of Peter Bosz after a failed start to the season in Ligue 1 (no victory in the first three meetings). The morale boosted to block, the Lyonnais will also remember their victory last season on this same lawn thanks to a goal from Kadewere. And will be able to count on their recruits at the end of the transfer window, Emerson, Shaqiri and Boateng, to the delight of Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas. The referee of the meeting will be Clément Turpin.

If, like us, you want to watch this meeting, you will need to log into your Amazon account. Several solutions for this, since you can connect to Amazon Prime Video via your box (Orange, SFR, Free, Bbox), your Smart TV, your computer or your phone. In addition, Amazon offers a good plan, with a free 30-day trial of its Ligue 1 pass.

Click here to activate the Ligue 1 pass on Amazon and access the PSG-OL match