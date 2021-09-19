OL: the official compositions

What follows after this advertisement

The sixth day of Ligue 1 ends this Sunday with a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. At home, the Ile-de-France residents organize themselves in a 4-2-3-1 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages. Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes form the defense. Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye form the double. Finally, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Neymar form the attack with Kylian Mbappé.





For its part, Olympique Lyonnais opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Lopes in the cages. In front of him, Malo Gusto, Jérôme Boateng, Jason Denayer and Emerson Palmieri take their places. Maxence Caqueret and Bruno Guimaraes ensure the double pivot. Finally, Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas Paqueta and Karl Toko Ekambi support Islam Slimani in attack.

The essays

Paris Saint Germain : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera, Gueye – Messi, Neymar, Di Maria – Mbappé

Olympique Lyonnais: Lopes – Gusto, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi – Slimani

