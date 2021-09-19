More

    OL: the official compositions

    Sports


    What follows after this advertisement

    The sixth day of Ligue 1 ends this Sunday with a clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais. At home, the Ile-de-France residents organize themselves in a 4-2-3-1 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages. Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes form the defense. Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye form the double. Finally, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Neymar form the attack with Kylian Mbappé.


    For its part, Olympique Lyonnais opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Lopes in the cages. In front of him, Malo Gusto, Jérôme Boateng, Jason Denayer and Emerson Palmieri take their places. Maxence Caqueret and Bruno Guimaraes ensure the double pivot. Finally, Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas Paqueta and Karl Toko Ekambi support Islam Slimani in attack.

    Follow the meeting on our live commentary

    The essays

    Paris Saint Germain : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Herrera, Gueye – Messi, Neymar, Di Maria – Mbappé

    Olympique Lyonnais: Lopes – Gusto, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi – Slimani

    Create your Parions Sport Online account today and bet € 150 on a draw with Olympique Lyonnais (odds at 5.50) for a chance to win € 825.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea “major breach of trust” with Washington
    Next articleThe Costa Rican Sarah Conan elected Miss Brittany 2021 – Brittany

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC