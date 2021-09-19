OM dominate Rennes and take second place

Before the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais (this Sunday at 9 p.m.), the sixth day of Ligue 1 continued this afternoon at the Orange Vélodrome. In front of its audience, Olympique de Marseille (5th, 10 points) received Stade Rennais (14th, 5 pts). Still undefeated (3 wins, 1 draw), the Phocaeans had the opportunity to take second place if successful. Opposite, the Rennes were aiming for tenth place. Jorge Sampaoli started with a 3-4-3 with Payet back in attack in particular. Bruno Génésio lined up a 4-4-2 with a Laborde-Guirassy duo in front. But before the show, make way for emotion on the Canebière with a tribute to René Malleville, a fervent supporter of the Olympian club who died this Sunday, and another for “Depé”, who died 20 years ago. On the pitch, the locals quickly took matters into their own hands and Gomis had some work to do with the attempts of Gueye (2nd) and Dieng (5th). Rennes suffered and opportunities followed as Balerdi (9th) and Payet (10th) also tried their luck.





What follows after this advertisement

Faced with well-organized Marseillais, the visitors really had difficulty approaching the opposing surface, and the Rennes center-forward were lonely in front. Suddenly, OM was pushing but the crossbar saved Rennes on a shot from Guendouzi (30th). And as often, there was a lot of passion on the Marseille bench. A little too much even since Abardonado, the assistant of Sampaoli, was excluded while the coach received a warning (34th). But we had to wait for the resumption to see the nets tremble. Four minutes after the return from the locker room, Dieng perfectly took over a center from Lirola to open the scoring (49th, 1-0). In a very noisy Orange Vélodrome, Payet and his teammates continued their work to get this precious second goal, but the chances were a little rarer. But it didn’t take much for OM to score. On an opening from Luan Peres, Harit, who came into play in the second half, benefited from a few favorable blocks to shoot from the left and double the bet (72nd, 2-0). The score remained there. OM won and took second place. The SRFC passed sixteenth.

Find the Ligue 1 ranking here.