OM | OM-Rennes: “By attacking so much, we push the opponent back” (Sampaoli)

Expelled in the 33rd minute of play for vehemently contesting the yellow card distributed to Jorge Sampaoli, Pancho Abardonado arrived all smiles at a press conference to translate the words of the Argentine coach.

What was your thinking about offensive animation with the return of Dimitri Payet?

Jorge Sampaoli: I started Dimitri because he came back from his injury, he could play and we were 100% sure that he would respond. He is a fundamental player for us in this system with his quality. The team was valiant against a great team from Rennes, who play against. We had the merit of playing very high to piss them off (sic) and it went well.





“Satisfaction is general”

What is your greatest satisfaction after this match?

Satisfaction is general. We have a young team and I am very happy with the behavior of the players. We didn’t manage to score during the first thirty minutes but that’s where we pushed the most. Our team attacks a lot, they also defend, but by attacking so much, we push the opponent back. We played a bit of the same game in Moscow with possession of the ball, but lamentably, we didn’t manage to win when we had to. My satisfaction is that this young group is working. There are still things to improve, of course, such as the start of the match. I am very happy with the victory.

You played with Bamba Dieng at the forefront. Is this a way to prepare for Milik’s return?

I prepare each match with a strategy based on the profile of the opponent. When he leaves so much space, we try to take advantage of it. Rennes is a very good team, well prepared, that’s why I put this system in place. Milik is welcome, he is a quality player, he will bring us a lot and he will help us for the rest of the championship.