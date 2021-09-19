one of the best chassis of its generation, from € 3,500

Remember, it was in the 80s / 90s. Ford was producing some of the worst cars on the market dynamically, like the Fiestas and Escorts. Some leaders of the Blue Oval thought that it was useless to make good cars since they had to sell like washing machines. Fortunately, this mind-boggling strategy (but one which risks coming back to topicality with autonomous driving) was shelved, which led to the excellent Mondeo in 1993. Then, surprise, the restyled Fiesta and Escort started to hold the road. Finally, in 1998 appeared the replacement of the latter: the Focus.







If it has a global vocation, it was designed in Germany and England, under the auspices of Richard Parry-Jones, Ford technical director who said he was influenced by driver Jacky Stewart. Under his orders, Stefan Gies was more precisely in charge of the development of the chassis. And he did not miss it.

Equipped with a light and rigid body but above all with refined running gear, including a multi-link axle at the rear, a rare thing on a compact, the Focus stuns all its competitors. Starting with the VW Golf IV, to such an extent that Wolfsburg debauchery Gies in 2000! In the meantime, the very successful Focus won the title of Car of the Year 1999, and began a brilliant commercial career despite a daring and divisive style.

Yet endowed with benchmark driving qualities, the Ford had to wait until 2002, after its 2001 restyling, to afford a sporty version: the ST170.







Equipped with a 2.0 l of 173 hp coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, it cannot, for example, compete with the tenors of the category, a load it will leave to the RS, which will be released a few weeks later. Nevertheless, capable of 216 km / h, it challenges and defeats the Golf GTI.

Invoiced € 24,000 (current € 30,400 according to INSEE) it receives as standard the half-leather sports seats, air conditioning, sound system with CD charger, aluminum rims or even the two airbags. Available in 3 and 5 doors, it will hardly evolve, retiring in 2004, when the 2nd generation Focus arrives.







How much does it cost ?

Cheap. Prices start at € 3,500, for a car in very good condition totaling 200,000 km. At 5,000 €, begins to find copies of less than 130,000 km, and at 6,000 €, the mileage drops below 100,000 km.







Which version to choose?

As there is only one, the choice is easy, especially since the Focus ST has not evolved over its short career. Prefer well-optioned copies.







Collector’s versions

Again, the choice is simple. It will therefore be an example totaling less than 50,000 km and in perfect original condition.











What to watch out for?

Oddly enough, the Fords of the early 2000s admit to a fairly marked sensitivity to corrosion. Check it out on the coveted car! Then the first copies suffered from an undersized clutch: normally this element had to be changed against a reinforced one. There are also concerns about the dynamic intake of the engine, which in itself is not very serious or expensive.

Finally, the suspension does not necessarily age very well: examine the condition of the silentblocs and stabilizer bar links. On the electronic side, the injection unit sometimes needs to be reprogrammed, while the lambda probe can do its own, just like the coils. Nothing serious in short: the Focus ST, well maintained (do not forget to change the timing belt) can easily pass 300,000 km.







Driving

If the “New Edge” line of the Focus remains interesting, its cockpit still seems terrible to me. First by its design (I never managed to get used to it), then by the materials used, not very rewarding. Fortunately, the ergonomics and the driving position are well studied. From the first turns of the wheel, we understand that the chassis is remarkably developed.

Damping onions, consistent, informative and fast steering, precise front axle… This is confirmed from the first corner. We feel that the Focus loves to turn, registering in support in a lively way. Then, it takes advantage of its excellent grip to pass very quickly, while when lifting the foot, the stern is placed nicely. A model of its kind, especially as the damping is irreproachable, between good body maintenance and well-filtered irregularity. What a pleasure !







The engine is less striking. Supple but not very vigorous at low revs, it experiences a nice boost of punch around 5,000 rpm, and blithely exceeds 7,000 rpm. Unfortunately, the too long gearbox staging requires a lot of shifting (not very pleasant) to move forward correctly.

Clearly, the Focus ST would support significantly higher power without worry. As for the average consumption, it evolves around 9 l / 100 km when remains a little bit reasonable.

The youngtimer alternative

Ford Escort XR3 (1980-1990)







It was a big coup for Ford in 1980 with the launch of its 3rd generation Escort. It no longer has anything to do with its predecessors: indeed, it is a modern line pull due to the duo Patrick Le Quément / Uwe Bahnsen. Nicknamed Erika (the first name of Bahnsen’s wife) internally, it was voted Car of the Year 1981, and immediately came in a sporty XR3 version. Equipped with a 1.6 l carbureted 96 hp, it cannot however compete with the Golf GTI, neither by its power nor its dynamic efficiency, average despite a hard suspension.

Nevertheless, thanks to its look, finish and price, the XR3 sells well. In 1983, its block gains an injection which makes it climb to 105 hp on the XR3i. In January 1986, the Escort benefited from a deep restyling and on this occasion saw its suspension retouched. It gains in comfort, but loses its aluminum rims and remains moderately effective. Above all, an SAB mechanical anti-blocking device is delivered as standard… Not a plus as it tends to lengthen stopping distances! The Escort XR3i bowed out in 1990 after a successful career.

Ford Focus ST170 2002 technical sheet

Engine: 4-cylinder in-line, 1,988 cc

Power supply: injection

Suspension: McPherson struts, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AV); multi-link axle, coil springs, anti-roll bar (AR)

Transmission: 6 manual gearbox, traction

Power: 173 hp at 7,000 rpm

Torque: 196 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Weight: 1,283 kg

Maximum speed: 216 km / h (manufacturer data)

0 to 100 km / h: 8.2 seconds (manufacturer data)

