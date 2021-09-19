“One of the greatest honors of my life”: the farewell of Daniel Craig, moved to tears, to the teams of “James Bond”

In a sequence from the documentary Being James Bond, the British actor gives a poignant farewell speech to the film crews of To die can wait. The video, shared on Twitter on Friday, September 17, went viral.

He will no longer wear the costume of James Bond. In To die can wait, in theaters on October 6, Daniel Craig plays the famous secret agent for the last time. At the end of the shooting, in 2019, the British actor gave a poignant farewell speech to the film crew. The video of this intervention, from the documentary Being James Bond and shared on the @itsfilmthusiast Twitter account on Friday, September 17, has already been viewed more than 3.7 million times.

The actor appears there moved to tears. “A lot of people here have worked with me on five films, and I know a lot is being said about what I think about these feature films (…), he says in the sequence. But I loved every second of these movies, especially this one (Dying can wait, Editor’s note), because I would wake up every morning knowing that I would have the chance to work with you. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life. ” A speech greeted by a round of applause.





An “emotionally difficult” start

In Being James Bond, by Baillie Walsh, the 50-year-old looks back on these fifteen years in the shoes of James Bond, of Casino Royale (2006) to To die can wait (2021), through Quantum of Solace (2008), Sky Fall (2012) and Spectrum (2015). The program, whose broadcast date is not yet known, contains previously unseen footage of the first of them, as well as interventions by producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

According to the first, drawing a line on James Bond proved “emotionally difficult” for Daniel Craig. The second welcomes the “extraordinary” evolution of the character, under the leadership of the British actor. No one knows, for the moment, who will succeed him in the role of Agent 007. It is rumored that Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, James Norton, Rege-Jean Page or even … Lashana Lynch could take over.