opposition to Viktor Orban denounces a “cyberattack” after the suspension of his primary due to a computer failure

After the failure of the vote on Saturday, the process to designate an opponent to Victor Orban must resume on Monday.

A hit in the water. In Hungary, the first opposition primaries, to form a united front against sovereignist leader Viktor Orban, were interrupted on Saturday, September 18 by a computer failure, the candidates immediately blaming the government.

An influx of connections was observed two hours after the kick-off in the morning, causing an overload of the computer system and an end to electronic voting. The process is set to resume on Monday but it will take 36 hours to determine the exact causes of the problem, according to one of the organizers.

Without delay, the opposition leaders immediately accused the Prime Minister of being behind the incident, described as “cyberattack”: “The circles of power became afraid (…) in the face of the desire for change” corn “their maneuver will not work”. “No matter the attack, no matter where it comes from, there is no force capable of stopping this historic process”, they added in a joint statement.





The liberal and environmentalist mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, who is among the favorites of the primary, spoke in the media of elements pointing to “Chinese waiters”, calling on voters to re-mobilize next week.

The vote must take place until September 26 to decide between the five contenders for the post of Prime Minister, then if necessary from October 4 to 10, for a second round in order to decide between the three who came out on top.