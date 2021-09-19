Paris – Lyon – PSG notes: Neymar and Mbappé save Paris, Messi is long overdue

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 5

A quiet horizontal on a strike from Shaqiri (18th) to warm up the gloves. Slimani stepped on his hand, Boateng mowed him in the air, but the Italian colossus remained standing. But he needs to close his near post better on Paqueta’s goal.

In short… Not yet sovereign.

Thilo Kehrer: 3

From his first lost ball and his failed duel against Toko Ekambi (3rd), we understood that the German international would live a complicated evening. The Cameroonian devoured him completely. First by his feints and his speed (19th), then, when Kehrer, scalded, left him too much space, by his decisive pass for Paqueta. Kehrer never knew which way to dance and ended up getting dizzy.

In short… The weakest link.

Marquinhos: 5

He started strong with a big commitment like this first hot balloon (3rd) that he cleared with authority. Weakened by Kehrer’s lack of commitment, he had to compensate. He is guilty on the goal of Paqueta which surprises him behind his back. Marquinhos finished better with an interception (80th) and a duel won over Slimani (83rd).

In short… An error which almost cost dearly.

Presnel Kimpembe: 6

The most dissuasive of Parisian defenders this Sunday, like his capital cover on Slimani (24th). As the match progressed, the world champion gradually took the measure of the Algerian and it is not entirely by chance that the danger came from the other side because he secured his zone.

Nuno Mendes: 6.5

The young Portuguese completely shut down poor Shaqiri with overwhelming desire and determination. Beautiful ball outings, an incisive center (42nd) and a lot of confidence for his first start in Ligue 1. Very available, Nuno Mendes took control of his lane.

Ander Herrera: 6

Very available, he was often responsible for the first relaunch with good intentions. Faced with the Lyon midfielder, superior this Sunday, Herrera tried to plug the holes and he did not do so badly. A nice opening to Mbappé (45th + 2).

Replaced by Wijnaldum (86th).

Idrissa Gueye: 4.5

He suffered in the face of the perseverance of an untenable Lucas Paqueta. Real poison, the Brazilian has placed Gueye in permanent insecurity. But Gueye saved the homeland in an important duel against Slimani on a dangerous counter (40th).





In short… Paqueta made him suffer.

Lucas Paqueta celebrates his goal during PSG-OL / Ligue 1 day 6 21-22 Credit: Getty Images

Angel Di Maria: 4

In all the circuits before the break, we feel that he is the trusted man of a Lionel Messi who has never stopped asking him. The Argentinian handed out some nice offerings but he was less precise than usual. And he disappeared after the break.

In short… A little Di Maria.

Replaced by Mauro Icardi (82nd), decisive scorer on his third ball. Clinical.

Lionel Messi: 5

As a real number 10, he first took control of the collective by piercing the lines or distributing some fantastic balloons for Neymar or Di Maria. Rarely at the finish, however, he could have opened his counter on an almost perfect free kick that ended on Lopes’ square (37th). Much more discreet in the second half, he seemed physically drawn.

In short… Not yet as bloody as at Barça.

Replaced by Achraf Hakimi (76th)

Leo Messi (PSG) against OL Credit: Getty Images

Neymar: 7

His awakening in the second half brought PSG out of formol while OL gained the upper hand. It was he who went to cause the penalty and transformed it. It was he who lit all the wicks with sharp breakthroughs or this bright heel for Messi (34th). Neymar caused countless fouls. So, of course, he did not always make the right choices but, without him, what would have become of PSG this Sunday evening?

In short… Good Neymar.

Kylian Mbappé: 5.5

His precise connection with Messi, like this fantastic heel (18th), sowed great promises in the first minutes. But apart from a missed shot (45th + 3) and laudable defensive efforts, the Parisian disappeared from the debates… until his delicious assist, this center placed to the millimeter on the head of Mauro Icardi in stoppage time. had the intelligence to vary his approaches without getting bogged down in unnecessary dribbling.

In short… It arose at the right time.

