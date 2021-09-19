Paris would have already reached an unexpected milestone thanks to Lionel Messi!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

If the PSG made a big financial effort by signing Lionel Messi following the failure of his extension to FC Barcelona, ​​the club of the Capital has however calculated its blow. Indeed, despite the 40 M € salary in addition to bonuses and taxes doubling the bill, the arrival of the Argentine is already an economic success even before his first exploits on the meadow.

Messi, the breakeven point reached before his first goal?

Indeed, according to Mundo Deportivo, who interviewed marketing specialist Virgile Caillet, “ Messi’s signing is practically amortized, at least until the end of this season ”. It must be said that, as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi made it known at the time of the signing of the Pulga, the results are particularly astonishing on all levels and even go beyond expectations.

Lionel Messi not only exploded by 20% the number of followers of the club (134.9 million) but he also caused a growth of around 30-40% in jersey sales in addition to accelerating the signing of new sponsors . A master stroke …



