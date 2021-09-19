Pedophilia, Pope Francis calls to “recognize” the “errors” and “failures” of the Church

The words are particularly strong, and spoken by the Pope for a meeting on the fight against sex crimes committed against “Vulnerable minors and adults”. “The welfare of victims should not be sidelined in favor of an unwelcome concern for the reputation of the Church as an institution”, affirms François in a message sent Saturday, September 18 to the participants of this meeting, organized in Warsaw by the Vatican commission against sexual abuse.

The Pope continues: “On the contrary, it is only by facing the truth of these cruel behaviors, and humbly seeking forgiveness from the victims and survivors that the Church can find her way to be considered again as a welcoming and safe place for those who need it. “

During this meeting organized in the Polish capital, and which will bring together, from September 19 to 22, the bishops of 20 countries of central and eastern Europe, several experts and victims will be called upon to testify to reflect on“The common mission (of the Church) to protect the children of God”.

“Concrete path to reform”

“Our requests for forgiveness must become a concrete path of reform, both to prevent further abuses and to assure others that our efforts will lead to real and reliable change.”, says François again in his message, stressing that this is a major question for “The future of the Church”.





To the officials gathered in Warsaw, who are not “Not the first” to have to make efforts in this area, admits Francis, the Pope assures: “Know that you are not the only ones going through these difficult times. Acknowledging our mistakes and failures can make you feel vulnerable, that’s for sure. But it can also be a splendid time of grace, a time of purification, opening up new horizons of love and mutual service. “

“If we recognize our mistakes, we will have nothing to fear”

The Pope still insists: “If we recognize our mistakes, we will have nothing to fear, for it will be the Lord himself who will have led us there. “

These words are not the first to be spoken by Pope Francis to strongly condemn child sex crimes in the Catholic Church. In 2019, he brought together bishops from around the world in Rome to reflect on this question, before qualifying pedophilia a year later, in a documentary broadcast in October 2020, of “Great monstrosity”. ” It’s more serious than anything else ”, he added.

The pope’s words are reminiscent of those of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See, who estimated in July that in France, the next publication of the report of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church ( Ciase) would be “A great moment of suffering”. “But we should not be afraid of the truth”, he added, in an interview with The cross. ” We have to go through this ordeal. From there can come a new consciousness to fight against these phenomena and to prevent the repetition of these acts. “