PHOTO Emmanuelle Béart poses with her children: Internet users are fans

In more than fifty feature films, Emmanuelle Béart has established herself as one of the most gifted actresses of the generation. Working with some of the greatest filmmakers in the world, she has managed to cover a wide artistic repertoire, blithely moving from drama to comedy, from Jacques Rivette to Fabien Onteniente, from Eight Women to Télé Gaucho. She has also established herself on the side of the sixth art by working under the leadership of famous directors such as Luc Bondy, Pascal Rambert or Stanislas Nordey.

It was on the Manon set of Claude Berri’s sources that she met Daniel Auteuil, whose life she would share for ten years. From their love will be born Nelly in April 1992. She then maintains a relationship with the composer David-François Moreau and gives birth to a little Yohann in 1996. Finally, she adopts a little Surifel in 2009, with her ex-companion Michaël Cohen.





In an interview with Madame Figaro last May, the 58-year-old actress confided that she had suffered for a long time from the absence of her mother, Geneviève Galéa: “It’s true that her absence marked me deeply. And that I did not want to reproduce this pattern ”she explained,“ I was terrified, because we always talk about the reproduction of family patterns as inevitable ”. Today reconciled with the latter, Emmanuelle Béart does not intend to reproduce the family pattern, evidenced by her last publication on Instagram on Saturday (…)

