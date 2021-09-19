PICTURES. Sarah Conan will represent Brittany at the Miss France 2022 contest

Morbihan news See my news

Sarah Conan (center) and her runners-up. She was crowned Miss Brittany 2021 after a two-hour show. La Bretonne will be present at Miss France 2022 on December 11, 2021 in Caen (Calvados). (© Actu Morbihan)

The competition Miss Brittany 2021 takes place this Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Plœmeur (Morbihan). Among the 16 candidates in the running, it is Sarah conan who became Miss Bretagne 2021. The young 22-year-old woman from Lézardrieux (near Paimpol) is a Master 1 student in Marketing and Management. She will represent the region at Miss France 2022 on December 11, 2021 in Caen (Calvados).

Two hours of show and a crowned Miss

Great evenings atmosphere at the Oceanis room. The sixteen candidates chained the choreographies and the parades. With the theme “music”, they paraded in various paintings from the 20s to the 1990s in evening dresses and swimsuits.

The public came in large numbers (nearly 800 people) and enjoyed more than two hours of show (© Actu Morbihan)

While the jury was deliberating, the Cherries show took over with the presence of Léa Bizeul (Miss Bretagne 2015), Anaëlle Chrétien (Miss Normandy 2018), Julie Tagliavacca (Miss Pays de la Loire 2020) or Diane Le Roux ( Miss Pays de la Loire 2018).





La Normande Amandine Petit in the jury

In the jury, we find in particular the mayor of Ploemeur Ronan Loas but also the reigning Miss France Amandine Petit and the director of Miss France Sylvie Tellier.

Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, presented her crown of Miss Brittany 2021 to Sarah Conan. “I am very surprised. I didn’t expect it at all, ”she said after the election.

Miss France handed the crown to Sarah Conan, new Miss Brittany. (© Actu Morbihan)

Agathe Rouault is the first runner-up and Khera Lefranc is the second runner-up. The last Breton Miss France, is Laury Thilleman, in 2011.

