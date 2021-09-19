Premier League, 5th day – Chelsea walk against Tottenham (0-3) and take the lead, Kanté scorer

The champions taught their neighbors a lesson. Chelsea went to win clearly on the lawn of Tottenham, Sunday, at the end of the fifth day of the Premier League (0-3). First solid, Thomas Tuchel’s players then made the difference thanks to their perfect collective mastery. Thiago Silva (49th) N’Golo Kanté (57th) and Antonio Rüdiger (90th + 2) shaken the nets of Hugo Lloris and the Blues join Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the standings.

From the first seconds of this London derby, the Spurs nevertheless went to put pressure on the opposing defenders and their goalkeeper Kepa, holder because Edouard Mendy was injured in the back. Well helped by the impeccable Thiago Silva, the Spanish goalkeeper held on and Chelsea was able to respond against but Mason Mount was narrowly countered in the area of ​​Hugo Lloris (15th).

Tottenham returned to the charge with Sergio Reguilon who narrowly missed his pass to six meters (21st), then Heung-Min Son who was certainly offside before going up against the last bulwark of the visitors (33rd) . If Chelsea gradually made their collective superiority speak, and Lukaku proved invaluable in a pivotal role, he was not dangerous and Lloris was not worried in the first half despite the lack of authority of Emerson in his right lane.

Chelsea mercilessly after the break

All that changed on the restart because Kanté, entered the game, and the Blues suddenly raised their voice. Launched behind Emerson’s back, Marcos Alonso forced Lloris to postpone his recovery by tackling (47th). Thiago Silva, he won at the near post on a corner from the right and deceived the goalkeeper of the Blues with the head (0-1, 49th). Eric Dier saved his team from 0-2 by releasing on his line a new recovery of Alonso (53rd). Then Lloris caught a header from Rüdiger (54th). Without even needing to force, the visitors smothered their opponents.





Despite their efforts, the Tottenham goalkeeper and his central defender had to bow again when the second deflected an axial strike from Kanté and took the first against foot (0-2, 57th). Supported by Son, Harry Kane did shoot a long shot but Kepa did not tremble (64th). Lloris and his rearguard, they have torn themselves away so as not to crack against Thiago Silva (75th) then Werner and Alonso in a totally crazy action (81st).

Lukaku (86th) and Kovacic (90th + 1) also requested the goalkeeper who could not face the following recovery from Rüdiger (0-3, 90th + 2). The score clearly reflects the gap between the two neighbors. Chelsea appear ready to host Manchester City on Matchday 1. Tottenham, for their part, will have to get back to their place before going to challenge their rival Arsenal.

Antonio Rüdiger celebrates Tottenham-Chelsea 0-3 goal on Premier League matchday 5 21-22 Credit: Getty Images

